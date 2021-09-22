Happy birthday (Sept. 22): This solar return features unexpected twists, unexplainable luck and a revolving cast of characters to sparkle up your social life. A change in your work turns an obligation into an opportunity to learn and earn.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As you commit to seeing your situation and your role in it more clearly, you will discover who you are, what you want and what matters deeply to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The call is to action swift and sure. Once you have decided, follow through with the whole of you. Hesitate and you'll lose power. Wait and it will only get harder and harder to influence the situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Today offers you a free ticket to a different perspective. All you have to do is be willing to check your own way of seeing things outside the door. You can pick it back up on the way out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your psychic senses tingle today and you are especially aware of people who are in need. What they need and how you may help is harder to pinpoint. Or you could just ask!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your values are different from those of another, but that does not have to be a relationship deterrent. The fact that you have values, know them and uphold them well is extremely attractive and an excellent thing to have in common.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You already know the right thing to do in general, but the specifics hang you up. It feels like you're working harder than you need to. Look around for the person having an easier time of it and start asking questions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's a distraction monkey on your shoulder ready to interrupt any task that doesn't promise instant gratification. If you're to achieve your goal, he must be ignored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Know what you're getting into. Step back to see how things and people are connected. One move will have the sort of domino effect that people make videos about; an intricate spiral of collapsing pieces.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The outcome you desire will be achieved through persuasion. However, if your subject feels at all manipulated, the effect will be lost. Build attraction. It is the most powerful persuasion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're driven by the spirit of cooperation. Your personal efforts revolve around organizing and supporting others. You create an orderly atmosphere around you so people can understand what to do and fall into line.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you see someone in need of assistance, you spring into action. Your movement will wake up the many people who don't notice too much outside of their own thoughts.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People do their own growing, often despite themselves. So while you can't make another person grow up, you can, and will, contribute to circumstances that favor growth.

AUTUMNAL EQUINOX

When the night and day divide in equal parts, it’s that magical time of the year celebrated by cultures ancient and modern — the autumnal equinox. The pagan name for the fall equinox celebration is Mabon. The Druids celebrate with Alban Elfed and other harvest festivals abound across the globe in the weeks to come. Happy equinox!

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “What nonscreen-centered activity might my 4-year-old Virgo and 6-year-old Taurus enjoy doing together? I’m a stay-at-home mom who is running short on ideas and patience lately. My kids fight when they are bored. I have to constantly keep them busy if I don’t want to listen to the bickering!”

A: One activity that earth sign children (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn) enjoy especially well is making fairy houses. Go on a walk and gather up twigs, rocks, leaves, pine cones and other interesting bits of nature. Find a location that seems hospitable to a fairy and use the materials you collected to build a dwelling. It can be open and airy like a little nest, or covered. It can be as elaborate as the children want to make it. This activity engages the imagination and tunes in the senses to the wonders of nature that may normally go unnoticed. You don’t have to live near a garden or forest either — city fairies need houses, too! As for your children getting along, they will do much better together when they are in their teenage years. In fact, they will likely be so close that they will conspire to keep one another’s secrets from you — something to watch out for!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Known as the “world’s most beloved tenor,” Andrea Bocelli has reached legendary career heights, including over 45 million records sold and numerous music industry awards to his name. Though certainly harmonious, this baby born on the cusp of Virgo and Libra is solidly a Virgo with the sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto are all in the hard-working sign. Moon in Capricorn shows relentless drive.