• Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of Jackson, Miss., signed an executive order for city workers and contractors to show proof by Oct. 15 that they've been vaccinated against covid-19 or face the requirements of undergoing weekly testing at their own expense and wearing masks at work.

• Gregg Koskela, a school spokesman in Newberg, Ore., said an elementary school staff member was suspended for wearing blackface to work in what was described as a protest against a state covid-vaccination mandate for public school employees.

• Christof Huels, a police spokesman in Halver, Germany, said a 44-year-old suspect accused of stealing a smart speaker from a kindergarten classroom was arrested when he tried to use the device, which sent his location to the manufacturer, which passed it on to police.

• Jasiel Correia, 29, who was elected mayor of Fall River, Mass., at age 23, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after he was convicted of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses that wanted to operate in the city.

• Reyel Simmons, 52, a Dodge Center, Minn., man with a history of pretending to be a law enforcement officer, was charged with impersonating a federal officer after a TikTok user alerted a woman he was dating that he was falsely claiming to be an undercover Homeland Security agent.

• Larry James Black Jr., 37, of Center Point, Ala., a former fast-food restaurant manager, pleaded guilty to defrauding customers out of nearly $500,000 to finance a lifestyle that included luxury vehicles and vacations, prosecutors said.

• Bob Lee Allen, 54, an Oklahoma man accused of castrating a man at a remote cabin, was sentenced to more than a dozen years behind bars after being convicted of performing unlicensed surgery, practicing medicine without a license and other counts.

• Dave Marshak, sheriff of Jefferson County, Mo., said an investigation is underway after a 13-year-old said he fatally shot a 40-year-old theft suspect with an arrow when the youth and his father confronted the man as he tried to steal a lawn tractor and wood splitter.

• Jim Mayers, a Boston teacher, called it a sign of the struggles faced by educators when, after plans for a charter bus fell through because of a driver shortage, his school hired a party bus complete with a stripper pole and neon lights to take students on a field trip.