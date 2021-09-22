Dog obedience class starts Oct. 5

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class starting Oct. 5 at Hestand Stadium. The class will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.

The cost is $65 for the eight-week course and registration will be held at the door, according to spokesman John Segars.

Details: (870) 879-3384.

Panel cancels Sept. 28 meeting

The Sept. 28 conference call meeting for the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission was canceled. The next conference call meeting will be at noon Oct. 26, according to a news release.

Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

City to host homecoming festival

A city-organized Homecoming Festival will be held in the area of Second and Third avenues near the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16, the day of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's homecoming football game.

With the cancellation of a homecoming parade, Mayor Shirley Washington announced the festival saying it will include food trucks, live vendors and music. Washington made the announcement during the Pine Bluff City Council meeting Monday.