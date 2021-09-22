LR man arrested

in business burglary

Scotty McClina, 55, of Little Rock was charged with felony commercial burglary and criminal mischief in the first degree Tuesday, according to jail records.

Little Rock officers responded to a burglary on Cantrell Road and viewed security footage in which they said they saw McClina. As they later cleared the building, McClina was found still on the site.

McClina remained in Pulaski County jail Tuesday. No bail had been set.

Theft charge filed

after pursuit in LR

An Omaha man was charged with felony theft by receiving, fleeing, fictitious tags and driving on a suspended license by Little Rock police Monday, according to jail records.

A patrol officer observed a man driving a vehicle with fictitious tags near the 5000 block of West 59th Street on Monday night, the records show. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but fled, police say.

The vehicle was later found and confirmed stolen, and a man was found hiding nearby, the records say.

Shawn Isaacs, 43, remained in Pulaski County jail Tuesday, with bail set at $15,000.