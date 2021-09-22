Man apprehended after shooting at officers in Star City, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday in Star City, about 20 miles south of Pine Bluff, after shooting at officers who responded to a shooting call, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday for 205 Park St., about a mile south of the center of town, according to a news release from Star City police.

While investigating the incident, Christobal Palomarez-Heredia, 43, began shooting at responding officers, according to the release.

Heredia is a convicted felon with an active federal arrest warrant, police said.

Police requested the assistance of state police, and after a stand-off, authorities were able to take him into custody, police said.

Heredia was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff for injuries suffered while breaking glass during the stand-off, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.