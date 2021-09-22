Memphis man dies from I-30 injuries

A 44-year-old Memphis man died Monday from injuries he received two days earlier when he was struck by a tractor-trailer rig while walking in the middle of Interstate 30 near Alexander, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Shandus Gamble was walking in the middle of the highway at around 11:46 a.m. Saturday when a westbound 2013 Freightliner approached and tried to pass by him, the report said. However, Gamble attempted to jump onto the passenger side of the truck but fell off and was struck by the rear tire of the trailer, the report said.

Gamble was taken to UAMS but died from his injuries at 9:53 a.m. Monday, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and moderate, the report said.