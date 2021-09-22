Mountain Home man sentenced to 63 months in covid-funds fraud

A Mountain Home man was sentenced on Monday to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty in March to his abuse of various covid-19 economic relief programs.

James Read, 45, falsified documents to apply for Small Business Administration loans intended for businesses struggling from the pandemic, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Fort Smith.

"Read also filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, on behalf of himself and others, in multiple states despite being ineligible for the funds,” according to the release. "The Court ordered Read to pay $277,827 in restitution for the fraudulently obtained funds.”

Read’s wife, Crystal Payne, 43, was sentenced on Monday to five years of probation, a $5,000 fine and ordered to pay $59,130 in restitution for her role in the offense.