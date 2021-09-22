NLR, LR each see killings in same day

Police in Little Rock and North Little Rock are investigating fatal shootings that happened in each of the cities Tuesday.

Little Rock police were called to the 3200 block of South Pulaski Street, police said in a Twitter post shortly before 12:50 p.m. Police said one person had been shot, and a person of interest had been detained.

The department later said on Twitter that Cornelius Chambers, 33, had been charged with first-degree murder, possession of firearms by a certain person and theft by receiving. He was in Pulaski County jail Tuesday night.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the victim or any details about the shooting.

In North Little Rock, police are investigating a shooting at a fast-food restaurant on McCain Boulevard in North Little Rock that left one person dead and another person injured, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the McDonald's at 4008 McCain Blvd., according to a Facebook post from North Little Rock police shortly before 7 a.m.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton said one person was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The two people had been in a vehicle, along with another person, when the shooting occurred. The third person was uninjured, according to Helton.

The identities of the two victims were not released by late Tuesday.