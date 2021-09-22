Police ID victims in Little Rock, North Little Rock killings

Police have released the names of two men who were killed Tuesday in separate shootings in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

In Little Rock, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of South Pulaski Street, police said in a Twitter post shortly before 12:50 p.m. Adrian Smith of Little Rock was killed, police said in a separate post on Wednesday.

Cornelius Chambers, 33, was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving, authorities said.

He was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday with no bond listed, according to an online inmate roster.

In a news release, North Little Rock police on Tuesday night identified 62-year-old Michael Littles of Little Rock as the man who was shot and killed at a McDonald's, 4008 McCain Blvd. earlier in the day.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton said another person who had been injured was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The two victims had been in a vehicle, along with another person, when the shooting occurred. The third person was uninjured, according to Helton.