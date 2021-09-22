Redistricting bill that would split Pulaski County between 2 congressional districts filed in state Legislature

A redistricting bill that would split Pulaski County between two separate congressional districts was filed Tuesday evening.

Senate Bill 721 by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, puts part of Arkansas’ most populous county in the 1st Congressional District while the other portion remains in the 2nd Congressional District.

The county, which contains the state’s capital city of Little Rock, has been entirely in the 2nd Congressional District since the 1960s, according to historical data from the Arkansas GIS office.

The Arkansas General Assembly is set to be called into extended regular session starting Sept. 29 to consider legislation to redraw the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts based on data from the 2020 U.S. census.

Redistricting bills filed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be the subject of discussion at Thursday’s 1 p.m. meeting of the House and Senate committees on state agencies and governmental affairs.

Read Thursday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for further details.