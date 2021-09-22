Rogers, Community Clinic announce second vaccine clinic series

ROGERS -- The city is partnering with Community Clinic to host a second series of covid-19 vaccine clinics starting Thursday and continuing through Sept. 30.

Rogers and Community Clinic hosted a series of mobile clinics over the summer and administered more than 500 doses of vaccine.

Vaccine clinic dates:

• 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Rogers City Hall, 301 W. Chestnut St.

• 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Railyard Park, at the corner of First and Walnut Streets

• 4-7 p.m. Monday at Rogers Activity Center, 315 W. Olive St.

• 4-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Rogers Public Library, 711 S. Dixieland Road

The four clinics planned for this week are free and don't require appointments. Participants will be able to choose between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccines will be available for people 12 and older. Those from the ages of 12 to 17 will be required to have a parent or guardian present.

First or second doses will be given, so those in need of a second dose can receive it. Participants getting a second dose are asked to bring the vaccine card from their first dose.

Those interested in participating in one of the clinics who need a ride may be able to arrange one by calling in advance to (479) 621-1121.