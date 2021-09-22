Scott County death under investigation

WALDRON -- Arkansas State Police are investigating a suspected homicide in Scott County, according to a Monday evening news release.

Alex Andrew Ingle, 56, was found dead about 2:45 a.m. inside his home at 5806 Lookout Gap Road, north of Waldron, according to the state police news release.

Scott County authorities requested state police lead an investigation into the death reported to local authorities Monday.

Ingle's body and crime scene evidence will be transported to the state Crime Laboratory, according to the news release. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, according to police.