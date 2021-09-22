State sees drop in covid hospitalizations, patients on ventilators

The numbers of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were hospitalized and on ventilators both fell Wednesday for the second day in a row, with the number on the breathing machines dropping below the peak it reached in January for the first time in more than a month.

The state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 1,463, the eighth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Its death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 29, to 7,528.

After falling by 34 on Tuesday, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by 26, to 967, its lowest level since July 25.

The number who were on ventilators, which fell by 11 on Tuesday, fell Wednesday by 22, to 256.

The number who were in intensive care fell for the third straight day, going from 439 as of Tuesday to 416.

The number of intensive care beds statewide that were unoccupied rose by three, to 65.

Covid-19 patients made up 38% of all the people who were in intensive care in the state, down from 40% on Tuesday.

From the all-time highs they reached last month, the number of covid-19 patients who were hospitalized and on ventilators as of Wednesday had each fallen by more than a third, while the number in intensive care was down by about 25%.

All three measures were also below the smaller peaks they reached in January during the state's winter surge, which were 1,371 for the number hospitalized, 268 for the number on ventilators and 458 for the number in intensive care.

Already at its lowest level since the week ending July 22, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday to 1,315.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 511, to 13,714, dropping below 14,000 for the first time since July 23.

Meanwhile, at 6,214, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was smaller by more than 1,300 than the one the previous Wednesday.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 6,017, its lowest level since the week ending July 16.