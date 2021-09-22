MOTOR SPORTS

Race for Hope begins at Batesville

The nation's top dirt modified drivers and teams will converge on Batesville Motor Speedway at Locust Grove starting tonight for the fifth annual Race for Hope 71.

The event begins tonight with three consecutive nights of preliminary qualifying and features. Saturday night's 71-lap main event is the richest dirt modified racing, paying $50,000 to win and $1,500 to start. Most dirt modified feature races around the country pay less than $1,500 to win.

Racing tonight, Thursday night and Friday night will begin with 15 heat races with the top finishers advancing to that night's preliminary feature. There will also be a series of consolation races in which nonqualifiers can earn points to be used later in the week. There will also be nonqualifier races on Saturday night.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. each day. Adult grandstand admission is $15 tonight and Thursday night, $20 Friday night and $25 Saturday night. Pit passes are $35 the first three nights and $40 Saturday, a week-long pit pass is $130.

SOCCER

UALR defeats Mississippi Valley State

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's team defeated Mississippi Valley State 5-0 on Tuesday in Itta Bena, Miss.

The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Abril Lucio's goal in the 15th minute.

Jana Heinen scored in the 51st minute to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead. Then in a three-minute span, the Trojans scored twice with a 62nd-minute goal from Fanney Einarsdottir and a goal from Julia Edholm in the 65th minute. Addison Yinger added a goal in the 75th minute to cap UALR's scoring.

Hilma Svalander finished with two saves for the Trojans.

Also on Tuesday, UALR's Bergros Asgeirsdottir earned the Sun Belt Conference's defensive player of the week award. Asgeirsdottir had two goals in the Trojans' victory over Troy last Friday and had a goal in Sunday's draw against South Alabama.

GOLF

ASU finishes eighth

The Arkansas State University women's team finished in eighth place at the Sunflower Invitational on Tuesday in Manhattan, Kan.

ASU shot 57-over 921 for the tournament. Nebraska's B-team won the tournament with a 21-over 885.

Olivia Schmidt led the Red Wolves, shooting a final-round 71 to finish at 7-over 223, good for a tie for 10th place.

Casey Sommer (73) tied for 35th place with a 15-over 231. Elise Schultz (87) had a 21-over 237 and tied for 44th place. Kiley Rodrigues (82) was at 22-over 238, good for a tie for 46th place. Kayla Burke finished 48th after shooting an 84 to leave the tournament with a 23-over 239. Maria Jose Atristain Vega, playing as an individual, had a 79 on Tuesday and finished 31-over 247, where she was in a tie for 55th place.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU, UALR players earn SBC honors

Three in-state players swept the Sun Belt Conference's volleyball awards Tuesday.

Arkansas State University's Lauren Musante and Tatum Ticknor earned the league's setter and defensive player of the week awards, respectively.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock outside hitter Laura Jansen was named the conference's offensive player of the week.

Musante finished with 68 assists and 48 digs for the Red Wolves last weekend at the Tiger Brawl in Memphis. Ticknor was the Tiger Brawl MVP, posting 59 digs and 23 assists.

Jansen was the MVP of the Louisiana Tech Invitational last weekend, averaging 4.20 kills and 3.80 digs per set for the Trojans, who won the tournament.

It's the first award for Jansen this season and the second of her career.

BASKETBALL

Lyon hires men's coach

Lyon College announced the hiring of Rodney Mayes as its new men's basketball coach Tuesday.

Mayes comes to Lyon from Point University, a fellow NAIA school in Georgia, where he was the associate head coach. While at Point, Mayes helped lead the Skyhawks to an Appalachian Athletic Conference championship.

Also, Mayes has served as an assistant coach at West Georgia. He played collegiately at North Central Missouri College and West Virginia Tech University.

Mayes takes over the Scots for Chad Tapp, who spent eight seasons at Lyon before accepting the head coaching position at the University of Arkansas at Monticello in August.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services