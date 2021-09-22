SWAT team called for subject barricaded in Little Rock home, police say

A SWAT callout has been initiated in the 7000 block of Little Rock's Shetland Drive, about a mile north-northwest of the Interstate 30/U.S. 70B interchange, on Wednesday afternoon for a subject barricaded inside a home, Little Rock police said.

The subject was reportedly barricaded with an unknown weapon as of Wednesday afternoon, police spokesperson Mark Edwards said.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.