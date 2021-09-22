UAM student wins bureau scholarship

The Drew County Farm Bureau Board recently awarded the Rising Junior Scholarship to Samantha Minton at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Minton is an agriculture business and finance major from Star City. Drew County Farm Bureau President Kerry Hartness presented Minton with the check recently at the Monticello Farm Bureau office.

The $1,000 award is given to an agriculture student at UAM who has shown dramatic improvement in academic achievement, high potential for success, and needs financial assistance, according to a news release.

The board chose Minton because she meets and exceeds all the criteria, according to Professor Paul Francis of the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Minton is a former member of the UAM Rodeo Team. Tight finances made staying on the team difficult, said Francis.

"She now works long hours at Mazzio's Pizza in Monticello to help defray her college expenses," he said.

According to Francis, the award was created to help students who might have had a rough academic start with adapting to college life. He said somewhere around their junior year, they catch on and improve their grades. He said he and the Farm Bureau Board thought it would be good to recognize those students.

There are many scholarships for freshmen and sophomores but fewer for juniors and seniors, the professor said.

"We try to identify a student who comes in, and maybe their ACT scores weren't quite where they needed to be when they started college to qualify for those scholarships. Year after year, they improve their grades, work hard, get better with B's and A's, and need financial assistance. This award fills that gap," said Francis. "We want the potential for student success," said Francis.

"We want to make sure we give the award to somebody who will get their degree and is employable," said Francis.

Minton said she hasn't started a job search yet, but knows she wants to help others.

"I'll be looking for a job that allows me to make farm loans to ranchers and farmers who want to get their careers started and do a job they love," Minton said.

"I'll use the $1,000 award to buy a new computer to help me with my schoolwork," Minton said.

Francis, along with retired UAM Professor Robert Stark, were instrumental in helping the Arkansas Farm Bureau set up the scholarship.

The College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Arkansas Forest Resources Center, a University of Arkansas System Center of Excellence, brings together interdisciplinary expertise through a partnership between the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. UAM and the U of A System Division of Agriculture offer all of their programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.