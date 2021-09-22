UNDER THE RADAR: Charleston’s Roy Hudson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Charleston’s Roy Hudson.

Class: 2023

Position: Offensive and defensive lineman

Height: 6-2

Weight: 265 pounds

Stats: For the season, he has graded at 86%, has 6 pancake blocks, 9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 reception for 3 yards.

Coach Ricky May:

“Roy has really came a long way. He has gotten a lot stronger over the past year. He is a very smart player with very good football knowledge and is very coachable. Two-way starter. Vice president of the student body and mentors a seventh grade football player. He has a 4.01 GPA and scored a 31 on his ACT.”