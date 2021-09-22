Waltons give $100M to African park fund

Walmart heir Rob Walton and his wife, Melani, have donated $100 million to support environmentally protected areas in Africa.

According to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, the funds pledged through the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation will go to the African Parks Foundation of America. Of the total, $75 million will go toward endowing the nonprofit, while $25 million will be used for the immediate needs in the parks it manages.

African Parks, based in Johannesburg, manages 19 protected areas covering 36.3 million acres in 11 countries. Its work includes deterring poachers; monitoring wildlife populations; conducting research; and working with local organizations that provide education and health services.

The eldest son of Walmart Inc. founder Sam Walton, Rob Walton has long supported environmental causes. In May, he and Melani Walton joined a group of philanthropists funding the Earthshot Prize, an initiative of Britain's Prince William.