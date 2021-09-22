Website ranks Northwest Arkansas public high schools best in the state

A website that ranks and reviews schools across the country has named Haas Hall, Bentonville West and Bentonville High as the best public high schools in Arkansas.

Niche announced its 2022 Best Schools and Districts rankings earlier this week, naming Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, Haas Hall Academy Bentonville, Haas Hall Academy At The Lane in Rogers, Bentonville West High School and Bentonville High School as the top five in Arkansas, according to a news release.

Rogers New Technology High School placed seventh.

Its list of top five private high schools ranked Thaden School in Bentonville No. 5 under Pulaski Academy, The Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock, Subiaco Academy and Little Rock Christian Academy.

Niche grades schools and compiles the lists based on factors like state assessment proficiency and SAT/ACT scores as well as racial and economic diversity, survey responses of students and parents, teacher salary, teacher absenteeism and state test results, according to its website.

Haas Hall also led rankings of the state's high schools by U.S. News & World Report earlier this year.