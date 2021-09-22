FOOTBALL

Broncos lose LB

Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb needs surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle just four months after undergoing a similar surgery on his right ankle. Chubb said in a video posted on the team’s website Tuesday that with the Broncos in the midst of a resurgence, he’s going to work hard to get back this season and fans can “expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb.” Chubb left Denver’s 23-13 win at Jacksonville in the first half Sunday after feeling a stabbing pain in his left ankle. He missed the opener against the New York Giants because of the injury. He and Von Miller have played just 21 games together out of a possible 50 since John Elway selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Chubb made a successful comeback from a torn ACL to earn his first Pro Bowl berth last season but he missed the final two games with a right ankle injury. In May he underwent surgery to remove bone spurs and missed most of the offseason program.

Rookie QB for Texans

Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury. The Texans placed Taylor on injured reserve Tuesday, which means that he must miss at least three games. Coach David Culley said the Texans plan to promote Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers. Taylor was injured in the first half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn’t return after halftime. Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, took over and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Culley said Monday that former starter Deshaun Watson would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games. Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

HOCKEY

Wild sign wing

The Minnesota Wild signed left wing Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract on Tuesday, ending a stalemate between the team and the Calder Trophy winner just two days before the beginning of training camp. Kaprizov, 24, topped the Wild and all NHL rookies with 27 goals in 55 games last season. He was one of four first-year players since 1992 to lead a team in scoring during the regular season and qualify for the playoffs. Kaprizov also had 24 assists.

Jackets ink goaltender

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year, $27 million contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. Merzlikins will be in the final year of a two-year contract this season with a cap hit of $4 million. The new contract locks him up through the 2026-27 season with an annual salary of about $6.7 million. “Now I can finally call Columbus my home!” the 27-year-old Latvian said in an Instagram post. “Couldn’t be happier to stay here!!!” The longterm deal throws into question the future of Joonas Korpisalo, who has shared time in the net with Merzlikins the past two seasons. Promising netminder Matiss Kivlenieks, considered to be a potential No. 2 for the Blue Jackets this season, was killed in a fireworks accident July 4.

BASEBALL

Bellinger on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left rib fracture. The team made the move Tuesday just before its game in Colorado against the Rockies and backdated the decision to Saturday. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley from Class AAA Oklahoma City. Bellinger was banged up in a collision with Gavin Lux last week. He missed 46 games earlier this season with a calf injury and seven more with hamstring tightness. The 2019 NL MVP is batting .159 this season with 9 home runs and 34 RBI. Raley is hitting .169 in 30 appearances with the Dodgers this season. He was picked up by the Dodgers as part of a February 2020 trade with Minnesota that sent right-hander Kenta Maeda to the Twins.

BASKETBALL

NCAA hits Georgia Tech

The NCAA placed Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball program on probation for three years Tuesday, citing violations committed under former coach MaChelle Joseph that included players being forced to practice longer than the rules allow and on scheduled off days. The investigation also found that players feared reprisals from Joseph if they spoke out, and cited “a tense and strained relationship” between the coaching staff and the school’s compliance office. The NCAA finding means both the men’s and women’s programs at Georgia Tech have landed on probation, a situation that prompted the governing body to also order a comprehensive compliance review of Georgia Tech’s athletics department by an outside agency. The probationary period for the women’s team does not include a ban on participating in the NCAA Tournament, but an infractions committee headed by former Minnesota athletic director Joel Maturi did impose a $5,000 fine plus 1% of the program’s annual budget. The probationary period will be tacked on to a four-year sanction against the men’s program, which is set to end in 2023. The women’s team will then go on probation through 2026. “We had concerns,” Maturi said. “We wanted to make sure the institution continued to improve its compliance program and the thoroughness of its compliance program to help them minimize any further infractions.” The report said the violations in the women’s program occurred over three academic years from 2016 through February 2019, when Joseph was placed on leave late in the season. She was fired a month later by the school, which cited alleged mistreatment of players and staff, as well as possible NCAA violations. A former assistant also was cited for NCAA violations. While no one was identified in the report, the school’s earlier response to a notice of allegations made it clear that Rob Norris was that assistant coach. The NCAA found that Georgia Tech routinely violated limits on practice time as well as required days off. “Each week, the director of women’s basketball operations provided student-athletes with the practice schedule,” the NCAA said. “However, a former women’s basketball assistant coach would notify student-athletes on the day before or day of practice that the schedule had changed, frequently requiring the team to report to practice early. Additionally, according to multiple student-athletes, the team was regularly required to practice an hour or more longer than scheduled.”