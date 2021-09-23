The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 22, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-19-249. James M. Bohanan v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court.

Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-119. Vincent N. Ludwick v. State of Arkansas, from Madison County Circuit Court.

Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted; remanded with instructions. Whiteaker and Vaught,

JJ., agree.

CV-20-551. Amanda Champlin v. Steven Spencer Champlin, from Benton County Circuit

Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-20-604. Eddie Dale King v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court.

Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CR-19-823. Noah Stephen McDaniel v. State of Arkansas, from Madison County Circuit

Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-19-973. Debert Morgan v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court.

Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-95. Rachael Alexander v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor

Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Murphy and

Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-20-535. Ted Hamilton v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court.

Dismissed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CR-20-608. Robert Krachey v. State of Arkansas, from Franklin County Circuit Court,

Northern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-19-70. Mullen, Inc.; Larry J. Steele; and Janet Steele v. J.R. Rogers and Michelle

Rogers, from Lawrence County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Abramson and

Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-20-543. Calvin Kentra Marshall v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit

Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-21-26. Eric Bennett v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court.

Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-19-307. Kimberly "Shelly" R. Redwine v. Kevin Wade Coursey and Tiffany Phillips,

from Sharp County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-65. Christy Ann Kelley v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor

Child, from Searcy County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-21-90. Cameron Braswell v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court.

Affirmed. Brown and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-20-43. William Durden v. City of Van Buren; City of Van Buren Police Department;

Officer Kevin Dugan, Individually and in His Official Capacity; John Does 1–5, Said

Designation Representing Those Individuals and/or Entities Exercising Control over the

Plaintiff; John Does 6–10, Said Designation Representing the Liability Insurance

Carrier(s), from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-93. McKinzie Kory Martin v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court.

Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-20-417. Kristina Bonds (now Emmons) v. Clay Bonds, from Pope County Circuit

Court. Reversed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-483. Progressive Eldercare Services-Drew, Inc., d/b/a Belle View Estates

Rehabilitation and Care Center; Progressive Eldercare Services, Inc.; Advanced Practice

Solutions, LLC; Procare Therapy Services, LLC; Southern Administrative Services, LLC;

Ponthie Holdings, LLC; Professional Nursing Solutions, LLC; CarePlus Staffing Services,

LLC; Ross Ponthie; John Ponthie; and Marlene Hensley, in Her Capacity As Administrator

Of Belle View Estates Rehabilitation And Care Center v. Angela Everett, as Special

Administrator of the Estate of Lavarn Turner, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death

Beneficiaries of Lavarn Turner, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and

Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-21-84. Tyler Christ v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children,

from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-20-742. Matthew A. Harvey v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court.

Appeal dismissed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-21-126. Jerome Jackson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor

Children, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and

Klappenbach, J., agree.