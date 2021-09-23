The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.
PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 22, 2021
CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON
CR-19-249. James M. Bohanan v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court.
Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.
JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER
CR-20-119. Vincent N. Ludwick v. State of Arkansas, from Madison County Circuit Court.
Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted; remanded with instructions. Whiteaker and Vaught,
JJ., agree.
CV-20-551. Amanda Champlin v. Steven Spencer Champlin, from Benton County Circuit
Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.
JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON
CR-20-604. Eddie Dale King v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.
CR-19-823. Noah Stephen McDaniel v. State of Arkansas, from Madison County Circuit
Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN
CR-19-973. Debert Morgan v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court.
Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.
CV-21-95. Rachael Alexander v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor
Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Murphy and
Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN
CR-20-535. Ted Hamilton v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court.
Dismissed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.
CR-20-608. Robert Krachey v. State of Arkansas, from Franklin County Circuit Court,
Northern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.
CV-19-70. Mullen, Inc.; Larry J. Steele; and Janet Steele v. J.R. Rogers and Michelle
Rogers, from Lawrence County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Abramson and
Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH
CR-20-543. Calvin Kentra Marshall v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit
Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.
JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER
CR-21-26. Eric Bennett v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court.
Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.
CV-19-307. Kimberly "Shelly" R. Redwine v. Kevin Wade Coursey and Tiffany Phillips,
from Sharp County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.
JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON
CV-21-65. Christy Ann Kelley v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor
Child, from Searcy County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MIKE MURPHY
CR-21-90. Cameron Braswell v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court.
Affirmed. Brown and Gladwin, JJ., agree.
CV-20-43. William Durden v. City of Van Buren; City of Van Buren Police Department;
Officer Kevin Dugan, Individually and in His Official Capacity; John Does 1–5, Said
Designation Representing Those Individuals and/or Entities Exercising Control over the
Plaintiff; John Does 6–10, Said Designation Representing the Liability Insurance
Carrier(s), from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN
CR-21-93. McKinzie Kory Martin v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court.
Affirmed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.
CV-20-417. Kristina Bonds (now Emmons) v. Clay Bonds, from Pope County Circuit
Court. Reversed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.
JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT
CV-20-483. Progressive Eldercare Services-Drew, Inc., d/b/a Belle View Estates
Rehabilitation and Care Center; Progressive Eldercare Services, Inc.; Advanced Practice
Solutions, LLC; Procare Therapy Services, LLC; Southern Administrative Services, LLC;
Ponthie Holdings, LLC; Professional Nursing Solutions, LLC; CarePlus Staffing Services,
LLC; Ross Ponthie; John Ponthie; and Marlene Hensley, in Her Capacity As Administrator
Of Belle View Estates Rehabilitation And Care Center v. Angela Everett, as Special
Administrator of the Estate of Lavarn Turner, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death
Beneficiaries of Lavarn Turner, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and
Whiteaker, JJ., agree.
CV-21-84. Tyler Christ v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children,
from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.
JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT
CR-20-742. Matthew A. Harvey v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court.
Appeal dismissed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.
CV-21-126. Jerome Jackson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor
Children, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and
Klappenbach, J., agree.