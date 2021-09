Arkansas Tech University will extend covid-19 sick pay coverage for faculty and staff through Aug. 30, 2022, the board of trustees decided Thursday.

The university's existing covid-19 sick pay procedure was scheduled to end Sept. 30.

Approved sick leave related to covid-19 will be classified as such and will not be charged to the employee's accrued time for up to a maximum of 80 hours.

The approval affects employees at both the Russellville and Ozark campuses.