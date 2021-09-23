Benefits With Friends: Sheep Dogs mark milestone with picnic, party Oct. 9

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will mark 11 years with a celebration Oct. 9 at Village on the Creeks in Rogers. The fundraiser will feature combat-wounded Army Sgt. Sergio Trejo as guest speaker. The evening's guest of honor will be "Dancing With The Stars" competitor and combat veteran Army Sgt. Noah Galloway. Army veteran Tracy Dufault will serve as honorary chairwoman. "American Idol" top 12 finalist and Northwest Arkansas native Madison Watkins will perform.

Organizers say the outdoor evening will also include a picnic-style dinner, lawn seating, fireworks and live and silent auctions.

Gate opens at 4:30 p.m., with the program from 6:30 to 9 p.m. A reception for VIP ticket holders will begin at 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets for seating. There will be limited lawn chairs and wheelchair seating along the perimeters of the general admission and VIP sections.

"Over the past 11 years, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) has grown into a national 501c3 nonprofit. With your help, SDIA has been able to engage, assist and empower thousands of Sheep Dogs in need by helping them #GetOffTheCouch," organizers say. This is accomplished through three programs:

Outdoor adventures to engage them with camaraderie and healing;

Warrior PATHH training to assist them in learning to transform their struggle into strength; and

Continued service where Sheep Dogs are empowered to discover the power of "helping is healing" as they serve others through disaster response sissions and community service.

General admission tickets for the picnic/golf attire benefit are $30 for children younger than 16 and $50 for adults. VIP tickets are $70 for children younger than 16 and $150 for adults. Information: (417) 812-6035 or info@SheepDogIA.org.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com