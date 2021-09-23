Covid news in brief: Mistletoe Market off for Texarkanans

Mistletoe Market off for Texarkanans

TEXARKANA -- The ongoing covid-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of the Mistletoe Market for the second straight year.

The fair was scheduled to occur Dec. 3-5 at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center, marking the 35th anniversary of the Junior League of Texarkana hosting the event, which annually ushers in the holiday shopping season with a variety of local and regional vendors.

The Junior League of Texarkana's board of directors announced the decision in a news release.

"Following increased and overwhelming concern for the public health and safety of our League members, partners and the entire area, the Board believes this difficult decision is the right choice," the release stated. "While we are certainly disappointed this year's Mistletoe Market will no longer take place as originally planned, we believe we have a sincere duty to our patrons and local community."

Annually, the Mistletoe Market combines the shopping occasion with entertainment over a handful of days, raising funds for the Junior League's community projects.

However, the Junior League of Texarkana is considering virtual events and other ways to continue that fundraising.

