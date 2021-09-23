Ability Tree 5K, fun run set

SILOAM SPRINGS — Ability Tree in Siloam Springs is hosting a 5K and one-mile Fun Run on Saturday.

Cost for the 5K is $25 and it will begin at 9 a.m. The Fun Run is $15 and begins at 9:45 a.m., and the start/finish line will be located at the corner of Lincoln and Main streets. A shirt will be included for all participants. All ages and abilities are welcome. Volunteers are also needed. All proceeds go toward Ability Tree’s scholarship fund.

Registration is available at tinyurl.com/zrenvep9 .

Portion of Dogwood Springs Trail closed

SILOAM SPRINGS — City crews will block part of Dogwood Springs Trail behind La-Z-Boy ballfields on Lincoln Street.

This will allow staff to upgrade the transmission line and is projected to take about four weeks.

Celebrate Recovery meets Thursdays

SILOAM SPRINGS — Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Assembly, 2909 Cheri Whitlock Drive.

Celebrate Recovery is a program for people in all kinds of habits and hangups.

Anyone wanting more information may contact Rhonda Gentry at 479-215-6311.

Master Naturalists accept applications

SILOAM SPRINGS — The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training.

Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos.

Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours.

Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned.

Visit nwamn.org for more information.

American Legion hosts Bingo

SILOAM SPRINGS — Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m.

Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome.

Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings.

The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale.

Covid protocols are in place.

Library bookstore seeks donations

SILOAM SPRINGS — The Bookstore at the Library is open 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The bookstore seeks donations of good used books, CDs, and DVDs. For extra large donations, an appointment is needed; please phone 479-524-6074 and leave a callback message.

The bookstore features books in all genres for all ages, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2.

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Siren testing day now first Monday

SILOAM SPRINGS — The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month.

In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed.

Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

Hospital auxiliary seeks volunteers

SILOAM SPRINGS — Si-loam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management.

The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week.

Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.