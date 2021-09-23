Bulldogs well aware of Patriots

Greenwood Coach Chris Young has seen a lot of talented teams throughout his time with the Bulldogs' program -- a run that started when he was hired in 2000.

However, he firmly believes the group he'll encounter on the opposing sideline tonight at War Memorial Stadium may be the most gifted one he's seen.

"That Little Rock Parkview team is a very, very talented football team," said Young. "I don't know if I've seen a more talented team at the high school level than those guys. They've got athletes all over the place, a lot of them with Division I offers. They do a great job of coaching those guys, and it's going to be a huge challenge for us."

Young, who spent 16 years working alongside Rick Jones before being promoted to head coach in 2020, compared this year's Parkview team to the 2007 Camden Fairview team that boasted several college recruits as well. Greenwood managed to beat that Cardinals team in the playoffs, and Young is hoping his Bulldogs can saddle Parkview (3-0) with a similar loss.

Greenwood (2-1) had a week off after having their 16-game winning streak snapped by Fort Smith Northside on Sept. 10. Young revealed that the Bulldogs used that time to get players rested, which he thinks should benefit them as the year progresses. He also noted that they were able to get some extra practice time in to prepare for a team that he's certain will be tough to beat.

The Patriots have allowed just a total of 10 points in three games and are coming off a game against Pine Bluff where they yielded 111 yards of offense in a 47-0 thrashing. Quarterback Jaylon White, who has committed to Mississippi, and tailback James Jointer, a University of Arkansas pledge, are two of the key cogs to a Parkview offense that's averaging more than 35 points.

"[White] is as good at the high school level as I've seen running the football," Young said. "He can extend plays with his feet, and then he finds guys with his arm. He's a special athlete. You can line up right and do what you're suppose to do, and still not make the play with him.

"He rushed for over 200 yards against White Hall, which has a really good football team. But you know, our kids are excited. They like challenges, and they're certainly about to get one."

LONOKE

Nice start to '21

Going into conference play unblemished has been a rare occurrence for Lonoke over the past 21 years, but that's exactly the position the Jackrabbits find themselves in.

"This is the first time since I've been here that we've started off 3-0," said Lonoke Coach Harry Wright, who's in his third season with the program after spending the previous four years as an assistant at Bentonville West. "From what I've been told, it's probably the first time in about 15 years that we've been 3-0. We're playing well right now, and things have been good all around."

The Jackrabbits have started a season 3-0 only one other time since 2001 and that was in 2010 when they ran off victories in their first four games before finishing 6-4 and missing the playoffs. So far this year, Wright's team has played like one that's destined for the postseason.

Lonoke is riding a wave of confidence after disposing of Class 3A contender Newport 29-20 a week ago. Quarterback Bradon Allen had a hand in all four of the Jackrabbits touchdowns as they beat their long-time foes for just the second time in their last eight meetings.

"Some of our skill guys have been playing really well," Wright explained. "Bradon has been good all season by running the ball and throwing the ball. Landon Jones, a receiver for us, has really come on. Spencer Pepper, who's kind of our utility guy that plays a little bit of everywhere, has been playing really well, too.

"So those three, and a couple of our linemen in Chauncey Johnson, and Ayden Rowden on the D-line has done a good job. It's been a mix, and they've really turned it on."

According to Wright, the hot start has also increased Lonoke's confidence going into its 4A-2 opener against Heber Springs (1-1). The Panthers have lost to the Jackrabbits for the past two seasons, but Wright isn't taking anything for granted.

"They're just really multiple offensively," he said of Heber Springs. "Coach [Todd] Wood does a good job with those guys. He was at [Pulaski Academy] back in the day, and they try to do some similar things that PA does offensively. They'll onside kick it and go for it on fourth down. So those are things that we have to be ready for."

HOXIE

Plowing along

Hoxie Coach Tom Sears lost a lot of offensive production from last year's team that played in a state semifinal game for the first time ever. He does have a steady hand at quarterback, though, and that's allowed the Mustangs to continue playing at an equally high level this season.

Cade Forrester has accounted for nearly 900 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns for Hoxie (3-0), which is coming off a 33-6 blowout of Gosnell. The senior, who was a triple threat last year after throwing, catching and running for scores, was 8-of-13 passing for 132 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 27-point victory.

"We knew all along that he'd come in and play well for us," Sears said of Forrester, who took over at quarterback in the Mustangs' 20-18 semifinal loss to McGehee when then-starter Daylon Powell was unable to play. "He would've started for a lot of people, but he was right there behind Daylon. He showed what he could do down there in McGehee after being brought into a very tough circumstance and almost pulled off a big win for us.

"But Cade worked extremely hard in the offseason to get himself ready for this opportunity, and he's playing really well for us."

Hoxie is playing at nearly the same clip it was a year ago when it reeled off victories in its first 12 games. The Mustangs may not be scoring at the same pace as they were in 2021, but Sears said he's been impressed with the things his team has shown.

"Just being versatile," he said. "We can run and throw, and I feel like we've got confidence in both phases. That makes it tough on a lot of people to be able to cover both of those."

Defensively, Hoxie has allowed 33 points less after three games this year than what they gave up at the same juncture last season.

"We've progressively gotten better," Sears noted. "But for us, we've got to keep it going. We've got Harrisburg next, and they always play hard. It's a rivalry game for both of us, too. We know each other, and the kids know each other.

"That makes it tough. We've just got to play and keep progressing, and that's what we talk to the kids about. Just trying to improve each week."

CHARLESTON

Business as usual

There hasn't much that's kept Charleston from doing what it set out to do before the season started.

The Tigers have been business-like in their approach, and it's shown.

"Morale is real high right now," Charleston Coach Ricky May said. "The excitement is there, but they were excited anyway before the season started. And now, to go through nonconference play sitting at 3-0, it's right where we wanted to be at this point."

Charleston breezed through its first two games but needed a late touchdown last week to beat Franklin County rival Ozark. Quarterback Brandon Scott threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Reese Merechka with 23 seconds left to seal a 31-28 victory. The eventual game-winner capped another solid outing for Scott, who finished with 182 yards passing to go along with 70 yards rushing. The junior was an all-state selection last season after contributing 33 touchdowns.

"He played exceptional for a sophomore quarterback a year ago, and he's just kind of picked up where he left off," May explained. "He has been a little more vocal as a leader. More of the kids now look to him to lead more, and he's done a lot better job at that. He's growing, and that's exciting to see."

The Tigers will have to switch gears Friday when they host Greenland (1-1), a team that May said gives them fits consistently.

The Pirates lost its opener to Elkins, but like Charleston, rallied in the final seconds to beat Berryville last week.

"Coach [Lee] Larkan and his staff do an awesome job," he mentioned. "They're always well prepared, and we know we've got to be prepared. Beating a rival last week was good, but we've got to forget about that because it's over. For us, we kind of split the season up into three seasons.

"I told them that the preseason part is now over, and the conference season is the one we've been waiting on. So now we're ready to go."

EXTRA POINTS

Carlisle, which hosts Hazen on Friday, has allowed a state-high 205 points. The Bison have given up at least 42 points in all four of their games. ... All five teams in the 2A-7 – Dierks, Foreman, Lafayette County, Mineral Springs, and Murfreesboro – are a combined 0-15 on the season.