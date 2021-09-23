Chamber event gets postponed due to covid-19

SILOAM SPRINGS — The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the Outstanding Civic Leadership Event planned for Thursday would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of an abundance of caution, the event committee decided to postpone the event and award the winners Audra Farrell and Lucinda Jenks in February during the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet, said Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert.

“While it was very hard to make the call, the chamber is proud of these two ladies and we are proud to celebrate them at the banquet,” Hulbert said.

The committee decided to postpone the event so close to the date because they thought the coronavirus numbers were going to significantly decline in the area, but they did not decline fast enough, Hulbert said.

Both winners were notified of the event, and each issued a statement regarding the decision. Farrell said given the current situation with the coronavirus it makes sense.

“We fully understand the reasoning and support the decision,” Farrell said. “We are also very confident that when the timing is right we will all get to celebrate.”

Jenks said she understands the decision and looks forward to celebrating in February.

Hulbert said he hopes to have an Outstanding Civic Leadership Event like in previous years in 2022. The postponement of the event will not affect other chamber events such as First Friday Coffee and ribbon cuttings, Hulbert said.

“First Friday Coffee people are moving around a lot, and we do it in the American Legion Community Center and people can be spread out as they want to be,” Hulbert said.

This not the first Outstanding Civic Leadership Event to be postponed. The 2020 event was postponed, and the event winner Katie Rennard received her award at the chamber banquet held in January, Hulbert said.

The date for the 2022 chamber banquet has not yet been announced because the decision is made by the incoming chamber board, Hulbert said.

Refunds for tickets will be processed this week, Hulbert said. The chamber president went on to say that the coronavirus has impacted events throughout the year.

The Dogwood Festival did not have any indoor activities due to the corona-virus, Hulbert said. During past festivals, the community center had indoor vendors, Hulbert said.

