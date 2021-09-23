College opens workforce training site

The $2.5 million Workforce Training Center at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville that was formally opened this week will provide a much-needed tool to address the need for technically skilled workers, college officials said Wednesday.

They called the 15,000-square-foot facility state of the art and said it "mimics a workplace environment while maintaining a flexible space conducive to teaching and learning," according to a news release.

Key industries that will benefit from the center regionally include advanced manufacturing, construction, HVAC, machining, industrial maintenance, industrial safety and welding trades.

"Our hope is that this center will be a marker for an increase in skilled education in the state," said Zach Harbor, director of career and technical education at the college. "We visited similar training facilities around the country to understand what type of facility would provide the best access and training for the community, and we are pleased with the outcome."

A total 45 businesses and schools are listed as partners for the training center.