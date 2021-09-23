Construction to close I-430, Cantrell lanes

Work on two road construction projects in west Little Rock will require lane closings starting tonight on Interstate 430 and Cantrell Road, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Work on an I-430 project will require closing the southbound middle and outside lanes of I-430 between Pleasant Valley Drive in Little Rock and Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock from 8 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting, to allow the contractor to place another section of latex modified concrete.

The ramp from eastbound Cantrell Road to southbound I-430 will be closed from 8 p.m. today to 2 a.m. Friday to allow room for equipment and crews to build a new ramp as part of a project to widen a section of Cantrell Road, the department said.

The same project will require the southbound middle and outside lanes of I-430 between Pleasant Valley Drive and the Arkansas River to be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday to allow the contractor to install safety platforms and overhangs on the overpass for eastbound Cantrell Road.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic, the department said.