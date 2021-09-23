Crash on U.S. 63 leaves driver dead

An unidentified woman died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 63 in Hoxie, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The woman, who is listed in the report as Jane Doe, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue north on the highway at 2:31 a.m. when her SUV crossed the centerline and entered the southbound lane. The front driver's side of the Nissan then struck a 2014 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, the report said.

Michael A. Edwards, 47, of Golden, Miss., the driver of the truck, was injured in the crash and taken to St. Bernard's Medical Center in Jonesboro, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.