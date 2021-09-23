Marriage Licenses

Tara Krebs, 49, and Sonia Luzader, 47, both of Little Rock.

Jennie Martinez, 32, and Kyle Steed, 31, both of Los Angeles, Calif.

John Barron, 31, and Chelsea Thompson, 31, both of Little Rock.

Adrien Vanlandingham, 27, and Ryan Pipkins, 26, both of Little Rock.

Shana Chism, 36, and Tevin Cox, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Erin Squires, 31, and Louis Hess, 31, both of Little Rock.

Nancy Wisdom, 41, of Cabot, and Juan Morales, 47, of Little Rock.

Jasmine Blake, 25, and Stephon Petty, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Landon White, 23, of North Little Rock, and Haley Polotzola, 25, of Melville, La.

Jared Hicks, 27, and Kayla Newboles, 29, both of Benton.

Robert Marshall, 29, and Teiler Ferguson, 27, both of Little Rock.

Cameron Duke, 24, and Anna Mears, 24, both of Little Rock.

Tyler Geter, 25, and Taylor Reimann, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Stacey Wiggins, 29, and Demarius Johnson, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

21-3137 Laura Bennett v. Jefrey Bush.

21-3139 Mose Bradley, Jr. v. Tonya Bradley.

21-3140 Susan Pierce v. Randy Pierce.

21-3143 Ikena Ndaguba v. Precious Carolina.

21-3145 Felicha Nichols v. Shaun Nichols.

21-3147 Joshua Leatherman v. Mandy Leatherman.

21-3148 Della Rogers v. Christopher Greer.

21-3149 Amanda Reynolds v. Cody Reynolds.

21-3150 Teri Lottman v. Steven Anderson.

GRANTED

20-2142 Bobby Bowman v. Alicia Bowman.

20-2817 Sir Bennett v. Jami Aycox.

20-3725 Eulishia Johnson v. Bennie Parker.

21-511 Ashley Harris v. Quincy Harris.

21-1558 James Matheny v. Angeletta Matheny.

21-2179 Berry Sykes, Sr. v. Shanta Sykes.

21-2335 Albert Milner v. Connie Milner.

21-2661 Christoper Jones v. Jennifer McGinty Jones.