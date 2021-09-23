FDA OKs boosters for some

The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus, with the Food and Drug Administration signing off on the targeted use of extra shots.

The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, for younger adults with underlying health conditions and for those in jobs that put them at high risk for covid-19. The ruling represents a scaled-back version of the Biden administration's plan to allow third doses for nearly all American adults to shore up their protection amid the spread of the delta variant.

The FDA action is not the final step before the booster is made available.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened a two-day meeting Wednesday to make their own, more specific recommendations about who should get the extra shots and when. And in their first day of discussions, some experts were so perplexed by the questions surrounding the rationale for boosters that they suggested putting off a decision for a month in hopes of seeing more evidence.

Nonetheless, the FDA's move drew praise from the White House.

"Today's FDA decision is a major step forward in our effort to provide Americans with additional protection from COVID-19," White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Wednesday night. "We have been preparing for weeks to administer booster shots to eligible Americans and are ready to do so following CDC's final recommendation later this week."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/923booster/]

The FDA decision Wednesday was expected after the agency's panel of advisers last week overwhelmingly rejected the plan that President Joe Biden and his top aides rolled out at the White House last month. The panel instead recommended boosters only for those most vulnerable to severe cases of covid-19.

The FDA, in issuing the emergency clearance, took an approach similar to what was recommended by the advisory panel. But the agency interpreted the panel's guidance broadly to cover a larger swath of people.

"The FDA considered the committee's input and conducted its own thorough review of the submitted data to reach today's decision," Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. "We will continue to analyze data submitted to the FDA pertaining to the use of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines and we will make further decisions as appropriate based on the data."

Under the FDA authorization, vaccinated Americans are eligible for a third dose six months after receiving their second Pfizer shot. That's different from the Biden proposal, which called for boosters after eight months.

About 22 million Americans are at least six months past their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the CDC. About half of them are 65 and older.

Pfizer had asked the FDA to approve a third shot for all recipients of its vaccine who were 16 and older, six months or more after their second injections.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The FDA ruling followed weeks of internal disagreement, with some vaccine regulators openly challenging the idea of offering booster shots to the general population. Public health experts and state officials have criticized what they said were confusing public messages from the Biden administration about who should be eligible for booster shots and when.

At the panel's meeting last week, members said the available data was too limited to justify additional injections for so many people and voted 16-2 against approving Pfizer's request. Some of the experts were concerned that Pfizer's clinical trial results on boosters included only about 300 volunteers.

But the advisory committee voted unanimously for the narrower option reflected in the regulatory decision.

The timing of the FDA's decision Wednesday was unusual given that the agency typically takes action before the CDC convenes its own experts.

PRESENTATIONS

The CDC panelists heard a series of presentations Wednesday outlining the knotty state of the science on boosters. On one hand, the covid-19 vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. On the other hand, there are signs of more low-grade infections among the vaccinated as immunity wanes.

Ultimately, the committee must decide who is considered at high enough risk for an extra dose. Data provided by Pfizer and the Israeli government suggests a case for boosters in people 65 and older, but there is less evidence that extra shots provide much benefit for younger people with underlying health conditions.

Several advisers reiterated Wednesday that the key goal of booster shots should be the prevention of serious disease, not prevention of mild infection.

The FDA decision will help frame the recommendation by the CDC panel on who should get the boosters. The challenge for the CDC advisers "is to make a recommendation that is appropriate from the public health perspective and easy to communicate," said William Schaffner, an infectious-disease professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and a liaison member of the vaccine advisory panel.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

The CDC advisers, in previous meetings, have expressed a strong inclination to prioritize boosters for groups that were among the first to be vaccinated, including front-line health-care workers, people in nursing homes and then the elderly.

Several advisers agreed Wednesday that boosters are important for keeping health care workers on the job.

"We don't have enough health care workers to take care of the unvaccinated," said Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University. "They just keep coming."

At the FDA advisory panel's meeting Friday, members said health care workers should be eligible for boosters, and a senior agency regulator said teachers fit in the same category. There was also a push to include some inmates and staff members at jails and prisons because of risks tied to incarceration. Those specific recommendations will be left to the CDC.

The CDC has already said it is considering boosters for older people, nursing home residents and front-line health care workers, rather than all adults.

U.S. regulators will decide at a later date on boosters for people who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Federal officials have suggested that clearance for those vaccines could happen in a few weeks.

Regulators indicated the Pfizer shots would not be recommended for people who got a different brand of vaccine initially. Doran Fink, an FDA official participating in the CDC advisers meeting, said the FDA has no data on the safety and efficacy of giving a Pfizer booster to someone who earlier had received a different vaccine.

The across-the-board rollout of boosters proposed by the White House was supposed to have begun this week. Some questioned whether Biden had gotten ahead of the science by announcing his plans before government regulators had reached any conclusions.

Despite the resistance from experts in recent days, some top U.S. health officials said they expect boosters to eventually win broader approval in the coming weeks or months. Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend that "this is not the end of the story."

Other administration officials noted that the FDA decision covers tens of millions of Americans and that senior citizens and other high-risk groups would have been the first to get boosters even if extra shots had been authorized for the entire population. Older Americans were in the first group eligible for vaccination in December.

The U.S. has already authorized third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients.

Some Americans, regardless of their health status, have received extra doses by showing up at pharmacies, sometimes on the advice of their clinicians. Consumers are not required to get prescriptions or letters from their doctors for the third shot.

More than 2.3 million people have received an additional dose since an extra shot was authorized for people with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC.

The U.S. is dispensing about 760,000 vaccinations per day, down from a high of 3.4 million a day in mid-April. About 180 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or 64% of those who are eligible.

The World Health Organization and other global health advocates are opposed to wealthy nations dispensing a third round of shots when poor countries don't have enough vaccine for their first doses. And many independent scientists say the vaccines continue to perform well against the worst effects of covid-19 and that the booster shots' ability to curb the overall trajectory of the epidemic is uncertain.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Perrone, Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press; by Noah Weiland and Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times; and by Laurie McGinley, Lena H. Sun and Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post.