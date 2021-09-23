RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: For Taziki's, anniversary rates freebie; Hotel’s rooftop bar still hasn’t reopened

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe outlets in Central Arkansas are marking the franchise's 13th anniversary Saturday by offering free hummus with the purchase of an entree — one per order, please. (If you're ordering online — tazikis.com — or through the app, use the promo code "HAPPY13YEARS.")

The downtown Little Rock Hilton Garden Inn, 322 Rock St., quietly reopened its Agasi 7 rooftop bar on Tuesday, after two postponements (Labor Day weekend and Sept. 17). Hotel management says that, "as we build momentum in the coming weeks we will begin advertising." The hotel phone number is (501) 244-0044.

Miner's Diner & Steakhouse II, 2550 Airport Road, Hot Springs, was set to open Wednesday, serving Southern comfort food, seafood, steaks, burgers, sandwiches and wraps, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The phone number is (501) 463-6933. And where is the original Miner's Diner & Steakhouse? We're glad you asked: 700 N. Washington Ave., Murfreesboro, where the "miner" part appears to be a reference to those digging for diamonds at the nearby Crater of Diamonds State Park. (The menu cover for the Hot Springs "sequel" features a diamond.) The phone number there: (870) 285-2001.

Doc's Coffee + Creamery, a coffee, ice cream and chocolate shop, has opened in the Village at Pickles Gap, 315 U.S. 65 North, between Conway and Greenbrier. Assistant floor manager Nikki Moody says by next year they hope to also include a bakery and cafe. Hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 932-0884. Check out the menu or order online at tinyurl.com/2zxb9m85.

And speaking of Conway-area coffee shops, Seven Brew Drive-Through Coffee, which has outlets throughout Northwest Arkansas (in Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Springdale, Tontitown and Siloam Springs), has opened a branch at 900 Exchange Ave., Conway, serving coffee concoctions, shakes, Italian sodas, energy drinks, teas and matcha lattes. Hours are 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. There's no Conway phone number, but the number for the Northwest Arkansas headquarters is (479) 358-9274 and the website is 7brew.com.

And speaking of Conway, we reported last week on the planned reopening this week — actually, today — of Snag-A-Salad in a new location, in the Village Center at 813 Oak St., Conway. The operation will be making 200-300 salads a day for delivery to schools and businesses (it's not serving retail customers except through third-party delivery services, such as DoorDash). So there's no phone number. Order through its app; its Facebook page is facebook.com/SnagASalad.

A Pizza Inn buffet has opened in Mountain View. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A new Pizza Inn buffet location has opened at 220 E. Main St., Mountain View, the state's 32nd such store, owned and operated by franchisees Eric and Heidi Myers and George and Julie Bethell. It's within walking distance of the city's town square; the menu includes cheese, pepperoni and sausage pizza as well as speciality pies — Buffalo Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Bacon Cheeseburger, Hawaiian and Supreme Max. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is (870) 269-7792; the website, where you can order online, is tinyurl.com/f85myj23.

And we're still adding to our still-partial list of places in Central Arkansas that serve brunch on Sundays and Saturdays. Visit it at arkansasonline.com/brunch. And if your restaurant is not yet on the list, or you are a patron of a restaurant that should be listed, fill in the form on the page or send us an email at the address listed below.

Has a restaurant opened — or closed — near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Send email to: eharrison@adgnewsroom.com