Get to know: 2023 O-line target Joey Su'a

Bentonville junior offensive lineman Joey Su’a has been a regular visitor at Arkansas since visiting the Hogs for the July 31 cookout.

He also visited for the Rice and Texas games

Su’a, 6-4, 319 pounds, arrived in Arkansas on July 11 from California after his mother transferred to work at Walmart. He has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan State, Maryland, Fresno State, BYU and other programs.

Nickname: Joey

City/school: Bentonville

Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is: Great at making recruits feel welcomed.

Number of years playing football: 7

Favorite thing about playing O-line: Pass protection

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: An Anime

I'm happiest when I: I’m eating Carne Asada Fries.

My mom is always on me to do: Pray

Favorite NFL player: Eagles LT Jordan Mailata

Favorite music: Island Reggae “Hawaii”

Must watch TV: Anime

How would you spend $1 million dollars: Very wisely

What super power would you choose if given the option: Time Traveling

My two pet peeves are: Bullies and people not using their turn signals.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: The Rock

My hidden talent is: Working on cars

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Cane's

I will never ever eat: Spaghetti

Favorite junk food: Sun Chips

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Payday

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Reindeer

My dream date is: NFL Draft Day

I’m terrified of: Letting my team down.

Hobbies: Football

The one thing I could not live without is: God

Role model: Jesus Christ

Three words to describe me: Determined, Kind, Quiet

People would be surprised that I: Can dance.