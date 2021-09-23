Get to know: 2023 O-line target Joey Su'a

Bentonville junior offensive lineman Joey Su’a has been a regular visitor at Arkansas since visiting the Hogs for the July 31 cookout.
He also visited for the Rice and Texas games
Su’a, 6-4, 319 pounds, arrived in Arkansas on July 11 from California after his mother transferred to work at Walmart. He has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan State, Maryland, Fresno State, BYU and other programs.
Nickname: Joey
City/school: Bentonville
Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is: Great at making recruits feel welcomed.
Number of years playing football: 7
Favorite thing about playing O-line: Pass protection
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: An Anime
I'm happiest when I: I’m eating Carne Asada Fries.
My mom is always on me to do: Pray
Favorite NFL player: Eagles LT Jordan Mailata
Favorite music: Island Reggae “Hawaii”
Must watch TV: Anime
How would you spend $1 million dollars: Very wisely
What super power would you choose if given the option: Time Traveling
My two pet peeves are: Bullies and people not using their turn signals.
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: The Rock
My hidden talent is: Working on cars
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Cane's
I will never ever eat: Spaghetti
Favorite junk food: Sun Chips
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Payday
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Reindeer
My dream date is: NFL Draft Day
I’m terrified of: Letting my team down.
Hobbies: Football
The one thing I could not live without is: God
Role model: Jesus Christ
Three words to describe me: Determined, Kind, Quiet
People would be surprised that I: Can dance.