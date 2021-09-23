Community briefs: Grace Church plans blessing for pets

Grace Church plans blessing for pets

Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals celebration at 2 p.m. Oct. 3, on the front lawn of the church. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall, according to a news release.

Everyone is welcomed to bring their pets to join in the celebration. Participants are asked to bring animals on leashes or in carriers.

Representatives of the Arkansas Search Dog Association and their dogs will visit. Donations will be accepted to benefit the association and gifts of dog and cat food or treats are welcomed to benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society.

Lighthouse to offer covid-19 vaccine

Pine Bluff Lighthouse Charter School, 708 W. Second Ave., will host a clinic offering the Pfizer covid-19 vaccines Friday from 2-6 p.m. Those 12 years and older are eligible. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the vaccine at the school. The vaccines are free.

UAM, Five Oaks to share open house

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host an open house at Five Oaks Ag Research and Education Center at Humphrey. The event for invited guests and media begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with a meet-and-greet with students, according to a news release.

The site is a waterfowl education and research partnership between Five Oaks, UAM and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.