DEAR READERS: When you bring a new flat-screen TV into your home, the screen has to be handled carefully when cleaning. Read the manufacturer's manual to find out how you should clean and care for it. Some screens have an anti-glare coating that could be damaged by some cleaners.

Before you begin to clean, unplug the TV. Wipe over the screen with just a soft, clean lint-free cloth, and do it lightly, because any hard pressure could damage the surface. Never spray any cleaner directly on the screen. Also, remove the dust from the back side of the TV.

DEAR READERS: Statistics show that many emergencies occur in our homes. That includes heart attacks, dog bites, slips or falls, along with flooding, fires and electrical and gas problems. It is a good idea to discuss these situations with family members so they will know what to do in an emergency. First, call 911! Here other helpful hints:

Post phone numbers for doctors, vets, hospitals, fire department, plumbers and the gas company, along with key family contacts, in the kitchen, or program them into every family member's cellphone.

Put emergency guides in the kitchen that show how to do the Heimlich maneuver to help if someone chokes, and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) information to help if a person stops breathing, or what to do if your pet is choking.

DEAR READERS: Every time we cut onions, our eyes tear up and we cry. Here's why that happens. When you cut an onion, it releases a chemical irritant. When it comes in contact with your eyes, it causes the glands to release tears. To prevent this, take these steps.

Store onions in the refrigerator for a couple of days or put them in the freezer for 30 minutes or so before slicing. When onions are cold, they are less likely to induce tears.

Or you can hold a piece of bread between your front teeth when you cut onions. It will make you breathe through your mouth instead of your nose.

DEAR HELOISE: When we downsized, we invited all of our friends and family to a house party for wine and cheese. There was one catch: Instead of bringing a gift, like a housewarming party, they had to take a "gift" that they chose from the household and beautiful items we could not take with us to our new home. We didn't care whether they gave it away or kept it. They just had to take at least one "gift" with them. It was a blast (lots of reminiscing and laughs) and a complete success. It was much easier and way more fun than trying to stage a yard sale. To this day, I go to my friends' homes, and they are still using or displaying our "gifts." It warms my heart.

-- Dabney Cortina, via email

DEAR READER: This is such a clever, entertaining and great way to make moving easier.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I are senior citizens, and we keep up with technology pretty well -- laptops, cellphones, Skype, etc. The only problem is our kids and grandkids give us so many digital and tech products that we don't want or don't need. It's time-consuming to set up all these things, and often they are not very user-friendly. We really have no need for a digital can opener or an E-dog! Can you mention this at holiday time, too? Thank you so much.

-- Laura W., in California

