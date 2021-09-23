Happy birthday (Sept. 23): The encouragement of your surroundings will be unmistakable. All you have to do is take steps toward the destination and wild bounty pours forth. This is a product of excellent alignment. What you need to give is precisely what they need to receive and vice versa.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're open to seeing yourself how others see you. Their opinions aren't necessarily more accurate than yours, but the blend of several views creates the kind of clear picture that makes obvious your next move to success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): One impediment to learning is thinking you should know something already. Better to admit what you don't know and gather experience than to unnecessarily stumble around in the dark.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Certainty causes you to take great risks and use powerful tactics to further the mission. But if there's even a shadow of a doubt, as there will be today, watch and wait for more illumination on the matter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll step into a role you haven't played before — a natural fit. It's new territory and yet oddly familiar, which allows for ease and grace in these early stages.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Brainstorm new friendship rules. With good social boundaries, you can avoid having another one of those conversations in which people feel better after sharing their feelings and pain with you, but you feel worse.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The resolve has always been in you; it just hasn't been brought out quite this powerfully before. Now exciting projects, ideas and plans give you a surge of transformational courage.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Maybe it seems like you're acting out of character, but really, it's just that certain people bring out rarely seen sides of you. The unpredictability of this fascinates even you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't have to say or do anything for people to feel your energy. You take care of your own heart, happiness and focus. You send out the sweet, attractive energy, and people respond in kind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be inspired by the people you meet and the stories you hear. You may not realize the good you do for others just by giving your supportive attention and listening well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As gardeners know well, many seeds look alike. It's early, and the ideas are folded in on themselves — pure, featureless potential. Put them in dirt to see what happens. If it's not what you want, you can always try again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Conforming to certain culture norms is sometimes necessary to survive, fit in and influence others. But conforming all the time is soul-crushing. You feel a rebellion coming on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The bear who wants honey bad enough is willing to risk bee stings. You're much cleverer, though, and will stand by watching until you figure out how honey can be had without a chance of getting stung.

LIBRA SEASON COMMENCES

As we glide into Libra season, we are reminded that Libra is the only inanimate image in the zodiac, scales of justice that stand alone, nary a blindfolded lady to uphold them. Considering the difficulty of getting an accurate measurement from any instrument touched by human hand, the lack of humanity in Libra’s justice only speaks to its purity.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Years ago, I wrote you about my relationship with a Pisces. Your response was right on, and I am still with him a decade later. I’ve grown to resent his inability to make a lasting commitment to me, among other issues. We have a home together and get along so well, and he’s the most upstanding, kind, honest human being I have ever met. Ultimatums are not my style, but I just cannot reconcile my resentment that what our relationship is now is what it probably will always be. Any advice for a Virgo?”

A: Structured and traditional, Virgo likes knowing where things stand, while Pisces can remain quite comfortable in a dreamy state of limbo. Wanting to be married when he is indifferent may be your “breakup” excuse because you love him too much to reject him outright or leave him without good reason. If you like living together, release your resentment and create the relationship the way you want it. Marriage will come as a natural outgrowth of this creation. Now it’s time to be honest with yourself: Are you still in, or is your heart telling you that the relationship has run its course?

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Bruce Springsteen has stood for the rock and roll dreams of the working class who affectionately refer to him as “The Boss.” Even while the iconic Jersey rocker is raking in the lifetime achievement awards, he continues to be about creating the future of his legacy. Springsteen was born when the sun, Moon, Mercury and Neptune were all in Libra, the sign of art, harmony and unity.