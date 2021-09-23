• The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, has been released from a Chicago rehabilitation facility a month after being hospitalized for a breakthrough covid-19 infection and getting intensive physical therapy for Parkinson's disease, telling reporters that getting vaccinated "protected me from death."

• Adam London, director of the Kent County, Mich., Health Department, called on elected officials to fight "a sickness in America far more insidious than covid," saying a woman tried to run him off the road twice in one night two days after his department issued a mask mandate.

• Steve Chucri, a Maricopa County, Ariz., supervisor, vouched for the accuracy of the results, but apologized and resigned after a recording surfaced of him criticizing his GOP colleagues for opposing a review of the 2020 election tallies because they had nearly lost their own races.

• Jennifer Fisher, a municipal judge in St. Louis County, Mo., accused of mismanaging the trust funds of several clients, had her law license suspended for at least two years by the Missouri Supreme Court.

• Adriatik Llalla, who served as Albania's prosecutor general from 2012-17, was sentenced to two years in prison and had his property confiscated after being convicted of hiding his assets by failing to disclose acreage and an apartment he bought and sold.

• Candy Marban faces a felony animal cruelty charge after she was accused of throwing an injured puppy into the ocean, telling Tybee Island, Ga., police that she didn't have the money for veterinary care for the dog, which later had to be euthanized.

• Libby Adame, 51, and her daughter, Alicia Galaz, 23, accused of performing "outlaw" buttocks augmentation procedures by injecting liquid silicone into women, were both arrested on murder allegations when one of their patients died after being dropped off at a hospital emergency room, Los Angeles police said.

• Larnell McDonald, 64, of Independence, Mo., who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of his 44-year-old wife, Kimah, as the two argued, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Nicolas Benitez, a Chicagoan fed up with an asphalt speed bump in the alley outside his garage that he said damaged his car and caused snow and ice to back up in the winter, got a $500 ticket from the city after he tore out the speed bump using a pickax.