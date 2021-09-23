Crook a big brother to couple of touted teammates

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Arkansas linebacker commitment Jordan Crook is like a brother to two of his sophomore teammates, and his pledge to the Razorbacks helps their interest level with the program.

Defensive back Ka’Davion Dotson has offers from Arkansas, Southern Cal, Oklahoma State, SMU and Kansas State, while linebacker Colin Simmons has offers from Michigan State, SMU and Marshall. He is also drawing strong interest from the Razorbacks.

“I’ll always have interest in Arkansas,” said Dotson, who reports the Razorbacks are recruiting him as a safety. “I like how they play. My boy (Crook) is going there, so of course that will always give them an edge.”

He was in a group chat with Crook during Arkansas’ 40-21 victory over Texas.

“Crook was hyped the whole time,” Dotson said. “All through the game he kept texting in a group chat. He was lit the whole game. I saw the game and (Arkansas) was lit the whole game.”





R2024 DB Ka’Davion Dotson





Dotson, 5-11, 185 pounds, is an admirer of the way cornerbacks coach Sam Carter recruits.

“He’s a real chill guy, real laid back,” Dotson said. “He’s very up front. He’s cool.”

He plans to attend Arkansas’ game against Texas A&M with Crook and Simmons and is looking to make it to Fayetteville the next time Crook goes.

Simmons, 6-2, 215 pounds, has already received an invite to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game. He said Crook is a leader to him and Dotson and others on the team.

"Always energetic and a leader and always inspirational and being real with us all the time,” Simmons said.

The Razorbacks’ dismantling of Texas impressed Simmons.

“They really showed out,” he said. “They really showed me the type of team they are. They’re really talented.”