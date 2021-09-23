Life or death during covid: Bar owner uses shutdown to end his alcohol addiction

Kyle Reidy, 40, was sitting on his couch in the dark at 1 a.m. in March 2020, staring at MSNBC's nonstop scroll of covid-19 numbers. His eyes were unfocused, and his body was weak from alcohol withdrawal, but he couldn't make himself shut his eyes and slip into unconsciousness.

As the flat screen TV flickered LED light across Reidy's living room, he noticed a flutter of white falling from the ceiling in his periphery. The single snowflake was joined by dozens of other small white flurries, and within seconds it was fully snowing in Reidy's dark living room.

"It felt so real that it felt like a spiritual thing, almost," Reidy said. "I think I knew it wasn't real, but it was real enough to me that I didn't feel sad, or lost, or confused or anything like that. I was just accepting of what was happening." It was the most at peace he had felt in the years since alcohol began to dominate his life, experiences and memories.

Reidy's winter wonderland was an effect of delirium tremens, hallucinations brought on by alcohol withdrawal. In March 2020, on the day he sat in a snowfall of his mind's making, he was four weeks into weaning off alcohol after 10 years of drinking from the moment he woke up to the moment he passed out. He was having 20-25 drinks a day to keep up with the anxiety brought on by his past and by his present responsibilities. In the early weeks of the pandemic, before he'd decided to stop drinking, Reidy couldn't even make it out of his bed. He was sick. He felt he was slowly dying.

"Everything in my life was going to fall apart," Reidy said. "I was going to lose everything. Including my life. I was going down the wrong path, and then there was a worse place I could go. And so I took that corner. I was like, I never want to feel anything again."

Reidy had already been bedridden from alcohol abuse and depression for weeks when the bars he owned, Moonbroch and Bentonville Dive, were shut down because of the pandemic. He decided to use his two months free of responsibilities and constant exposure to alcohol at Moonbroch to accept the help of his wife, 27-year-old Erika Reidy, and cure his addiction.

"He had gotten so low that he just allowed me to take care of those things for him," Erika said. "I was like, 'My husband is depressed. I'm afraid he's going to kill himself or die somehow because he's just falling apart.'"

Erika helped him get out of bed, dressed him to get to a doctor, held him up as she took him to a counselor, and together they made a plan.

"If I'm going to be locked down for two months, this is the time to save my life," Reidy said. "I don't know what kind of strength hit me that day."

Facing the Past

Reidy grew up around hospitals near his hometown of Harrison. His mother had been sick with cancer for much of his life, and white walls and floors illuminated by harsh fluorescent lights were almost too familiar to him. He became haunted by memories of wanting to be there for his mother at times leading up to her death and holding her hand as she drifted away in a hospital bed.

By 2009, Reidy was drinking to escape that trauma. "I think I was suppressing things that I felt guilty for," Reidy said. "That pretty much had power over me."

Once he started, his drinking was exacerbated by the anxiety and hypochondria that he wanted to escape. He thought there was a knot on his shoulder, and that it would, at best, put him in a hospital like his mom. At worst, he thought he was dying.

"My mind was going berserk," Reidy said. "Somehow, I had convinced myself that was a tumor of some sort. I was trying to come up with the right words to tell my dad that I was dying."

In reality, Reidy was physically fine except for the damage he did to himself by drinking. He would wake up at 5:30 a.m., go down to his basement, chug four Coors Lights to dull his paranoid worry, and drive to work before the tipsy set in. At work, all he could think about was his next drink.

His First Drink

Reidy had his first drink on Aug. 13, 2002, the day before his 21st birthday. The day was a beautiful blur of rum and cokes on Panama City Beach, which ended with Reidy hugging the toilet. Until then, Reidy had held the legal drinking age in reverence, but he spent the morning of his 21st birthday hungover.

The next day, Reidy moved to Charlotte, N.C., to launch his career as a musician. Alcohol became more of a constant in his life; almost every night, he and a friend would split a six-pack of Budweiser and a 32-ounce Smirnoff Triple Black at their apartment.

"Just normal," Reidy said. "That's what people do, especially 21-year-olds. They sit and chill and have some drinks 'cause they can, and they're out on their own, and there's nothing wrong with it except for the fact that ... even right around that time, I would much prefer not going a day or two without a drink."

Three years passed as Reidy's music career began to take off, and alcohol gently held his hand along the way. His budding addiction followed him back across the country in 2005 to happy hour at Brewski's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville, where he met his first business partner, Mark Velasquez, and started record label Ring Road Records in 2007.

Velasquez introduced Reidy to the practice of tequila for breakfast, which saw them through over a year of album releases for their label, but Reidy's music only gained traction overseas. Over the next few years, his drinking progressed as he returned to working in coffee shops, restaurants and bars.

"I didn't know it was the desire to escape, it was the desire to drink. That's what it was in my head at the time. I didn't think I needed it -- I thought I really, really, really wanted it."

A Guardian Angel

In February 2020, Reidy really needed it. His body had built a tolerance for alcohol over the past 15 years, and soon 25 drinks a day still couldn't help him escape his anxiety and depression. He turned to anti-anxiety medications for help, but Erika Reidy wished her husband would just turn to her.

She had already seen Reidy through six years of his drinking after the couple met in 2013 while working at Pressroom in Bentonville. By 2019, Erika would watch Reidy have drinks before leaving the house and help him pack emergency drinks into a lunchbox to take to work in the morning.

"It never got bad enough for it to be worth it to him [to quit]," Erika said. "In the past I would try to nudge him, but I didn't want to be controlling. Even if I make him do something, if it's not something he wants in his heart, it's not going to be sustainable."

When Reidy and his partners opened Moonbroch in March 2019, alcohol only became more accessible to him. It was free, it was available, and eventually he couldn't make it more than three hours without excusing himself for a drink to calm his anxiety.

By 2020, the alcohol could not mask how sick Reidy had become. He was good at hiding when he was intoxicated from his friends and coworkers, but he couldn't hide his permanent limp or how frail he looked. He was bedridden before he would allow Erika to help get him to a doctor.

The prognosis: liver damage. Reidy's hypochondria had been realized, but he couldn't afford the help he needed to get sober.

One night, Erika went out to the garage to call Mercy Hospital. It was there, in the dark, she sobbed into the phone for anybody who could help her sick, despondent husband. She had reached the peak of worry, and she was finally directed to an option for counseling. With the help of a counselor and doctor, Reidy successfully completed a six-week plan to safely, gradually stop drinking.

"I don't think I realized how hard it was until after we came out of it," Erika said. "If I had been married to any man who was any other man than Kyle Reidy, it wouldn't have worked."

The Rest of His Life

Reidy did not have a drop of alcohol for a year and three months since his last dirty martini of April 2020. On Aug. 14, 2021, Reidy made himself an Old Fashioned to celebrate his 40th birthday with Erika. His heart was palpitating, and his hands were shaking as he took his first sip, but not because his choice to have a drink was a relapse; it was another step in his recovery.

"It's unique. Those last six years of drinking, I didn't even want to," Reidy said. "It's crazy how different it is. I have so much more appreciation now. I like being self-aware. I like feeling, even when it hurts, because it means I'm actually there."

Reidy said August was the worst month he's experienced since he became sober in April 2020, but he wouldn't trade it for the drunken emptiness he used to feel. Even on his toughest days, Reidy never craves a drink to escape. He chooses to stay present with the people he loves.

Since achieving sobriety during the covid-19 shutdown, Reidy's liver has made a full recovery. The Bentonville Dive has thrived since its grand opening in February, and Reidy sold his share in Moonbroch in lieu of new bar-related business ventures. Alcohol and bars continue to be a part of his livelihood, but despite the occasional cocktail or craft beer, alcohol no longer has control over his life.

"He's really the same as in he's still genuine, he's still upbeat, he's still a very positive thinking person," said 35-year-old Darah Martin, Reidy's friend and co-owner of Bentonville Dive. "The only thing that was different is he just seemed all-around happier. It was nice seeing him being so confident in himself."

Kyle Reidy and his wife, Erika Reidy, pose with their dog Cheddar in April 2021. This picture was taken on a trip to celebrate a full year of Kyle Reidy’s sobriety. (Courtesy Photo/Erika Reidy)

Kyle and Erika Reidy are pictured in October 2019. Reidy lost about 70 pounds when he stopped drinking in 2020. (Courtesy Photo/Tanja Heffner)

Reidy with his last drink, a dirty martini, on April 6, 2020. He went over a year without drinking afterward. (Courtesy Photo/Kyle Reidy)