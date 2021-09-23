Loans to help Springdale upgrade sewer service in annexed area

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale Water and Sewer Commission has received loans to clean the sewage leach fields in the area of the city that was formerly Bethel Heights.

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission awarded the Springdale utility a $2 million loan and a $1 million loan with principal forgiveness from the Arkansas Clean Water State Revolving Loan Program, according to Amy Lyman, a spokeswoman for the state commission.

The utility will pay the $2 million loan with 1% interest over 10 years, said Heath Ward, executive director.

The money is slotted for improvements to the former Bethel Heights wastewater system and remediation of its treatment plants, according to a news release from the state.

The system was designed to partially treat wastewater before slowly dispersing it underground into fields at the plants, leaving the earth to complete the treatment. Yet wastewater would pool at the surface of the plants and in the yards of people living next to the treatment plant on Lincoln Street, according to reports from the state Division of Environmental Quality.

The loans will allow Springdale Water Utilities to use money it would have spent in the area of the city that was formerly Bethel Heights on other projects, Ward said in a text message Tuesday.

The faulty system has been closed since Springdale annexed Bethel Heights in August 2020.

The Springdale utility plans to bury the above-ground sewer line it built last fall to carry the wastewater from the annexed area to the Springdale Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Staff members also will take steps for remediation of the former Bethel Heights wastewater plants on Lincoln and North Oak streets by pumping fluid out of all the tanks; removing all the tanks, pods and pipes from the ground; and filling the underground chambers as needed.

The utility would use any remaining money from the loans to improve the Springdale sewer infrastructure and increase sewer capacity to the area, Ward said.

The former Bethel Heights wastewater collection system had about 615 customers. The Springdale utility also supplied former Bethel Heights customers with water.

The Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality showed numerous violations against the Bethel Heights wastewater treatment plant over 10 years. The division fined Bethel Heights nearly $100,000 in August 2019, which was dropped with the annexation, and ordered the system closed.