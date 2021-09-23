Police beat: Man facing charge after assault in LR

Man facing charge after assault in LR

A Little Rock man was charged with felony aggravated assault and battery after jail records say he beat a victim severely after attempting to set their car on fire.

James Bell, 42, was arrested by Little Rock police Wednesday, according to jail records. He remained in Pulaski County jail late Wednesday. No bond had been set.

A report says Bell accused several homeless individuals of stealing his backpack. He then took a bottle with gasoline, soaked a sheet in it and poured the gasoline on the victim's vehicle, the report says.

The suspect then attempted to light the vehicle on fire with the victim inside, the report says. Bell then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and beat the individual, the report says.

Hospital staff members told officers that the victim has facial fractures, the report says.

Suspect arrested in child porn case

David Miller, 39, of Warren was arrested Wednesday on felony distribution and possession of sexually explicit material involving children, according to jail records.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The records say Miller surrendered at the Pulaski County sheriff's office after a warrant was issued.

Miller also faces previous charges from 2020 of possession of material depicting sex, explicit conduct involving a child and computer child pornography, according to the Union County circuit court records.

Scott man charged over NLR robbery

Rodney Martin, 37, of Scott was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated robbery by North Little Rock police Tuesday, according to jail records.

The record says Martin confessed to police during a post-Miranda interview that he was involved with a robbery at a Shell station on West McCain Boulevard in North Little Rock.

On Tuesday, Martin said he entered the gas station, approached the counter and demanded money out of the register, the report says.

"The clerk refused at which time Martin stated that he had a gun and he would use it," the report says. "The clerk refused again, so Martin left after telling the clerk that he was 'just kidding.'"

Martin remained in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday. No bond had been set.