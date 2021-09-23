Farmer finds body of man in rural Mississippi County, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after a farmer found the body of a man Tuesday in rural Mississippi County.

The farmer was checking on a food plot when he smelled a foul odor, according to Capt. David Gladden of the Mississippi County sheriff’s office. Authorities believe the man whose body was found had been missing, but a missing persons report was never filed, Gladden said.

The body was badly decomposed and authorities believe it was out there for seven to 10 days, he said.

Authorities said no injuries were found on the body. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death, he said.