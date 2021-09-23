Motivated Rays top Jays, clinch postseason berth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hit by a pitch two days after scooping up a Toronto scouting report and setting off a flap, Kevin Kiermaier hopes to see the Blue Jays in the playoffs.

"Oh yeah, it was intentional," Kiermaier said after reliever Ryan Borucki hit him on the back with his first pitch in the eighth inning Wednesday.

Tampa Bay's 7-1 victory clinched its third consecutive postseason berth. When asked why he wants to face Toronto again, Kiermaier replied: "The motivation is there. That's all that needs to be said."

"Pretty much almost went behind me," Kiermaier said. "I thought it was a weak move, to be quite honest. It's over. It's didn't hurt by any means, so I don't care. Whatever. We move on. We got a series win, and I hope we play those guys, I really do."

Borucki was ejected after the umpires met, which prompted Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo and enraged pitching coach Pete Walker to storm out of the dugout to argue as played spilled onto the field. Walker also was tossed, and there were no incidents between the players.

"I wanted to go down and away, as I was coming forward I felt the ball slip out of my hand and I missed up and in, and I accidentally hit him," Borucki said. "They can think want they want over there in their locker room, but it is what it is."

Borucki was tossed by crew chief Joe West.

"I was just like, I missed arm-side, like I miss arm-side a lot," Borucki said. "I pitch inside all the time, and he was like, 'You've just got to go.' "

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe called the hit by pitch "kind of bush league,"while Manager Kevin Cash was disappointed.

Montoyo said Kiermaier was not hit intentionally, maintaining he didn't want to use another pitcher in the one-sided game.

"Pete's reaction told me everything about it," Montoyo said. "He missed. He hit him, but I understand what it looks like. I understood how the Rays got upset about it. That thing was on for two days."

On Monday, Kiermaier picked up a scouting card that fell off the wristband of Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk during a play at the plate and refused to give it back. Cash apologized to the Blue Jays organization Tuesday.

YANKEES 7, RANGERS 3 Gleyber Torres doubled home Joey Gallo for the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Gary Sanchez followed with a two-run home run and New York rallied past Texas for a three-game sweep heading into a divisional gauntlet that will decide their postseason fate.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 10, BREWERS 2 Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill homered as St. Louis won its 11th consecutive game and extended its lead for the second NL wild-card spot with a win over NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which dropped its fourth in a row.

ROCKIES 10, DODGERS 5 Sam Hilliard lined a three-run home run, C.J. Cron had four hits and Colorado snapped a five-game skid at Coors Field by beating Los Angeles.

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 5 Juan Soto took over the NL batting lead, getting three hits and three RBI to help Washington beat Miami. Soto singled, doubled and hit his 27th home run, raising his average to .321.

BRAVES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Ozzie Albies hit a two-run home run and finished with three RBI as Atlanta defeated Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, ORIOLES 3 Bryce Harper threw out the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run home run to keep Philadelphia pushing in the NL East race with a victory Baltimore.

TWINS 5, CUBS 4 Max Kepler homered twice, rookie Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11, and Minnesota held on to beat Chicago. Kepler staked the Twins to a 2-0 lead with a home run in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking drive in the fourth.

RED SOX 12, METS 5 Kyle Schwarber homered twice and scored four times, and Chris Sale struck out eight in five innings as Boston won its seventh in a row.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 7, Miami 5

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 10, LA Dodgers 5

Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

San Francisco at San Diego, (n)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd., weather

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

NY Yankees 7, Texas 3

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Houston at LA Angels, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd., weather

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd., weather

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

Boston 12, NY Mets 5

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Washington Nationals' Alcides Escobar (3) cheers Juan Soto (22) after Soto hit a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) is out on second base as Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. throws to first to complete the double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Washington Nationals shortstop Carter Kieboom (8) catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the eight inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey (48) talks to pitcher Josiah Gray (40) and catcher Alex Avila during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (77) hits a triple to right field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Marlins right fielders Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez (76) miss the ball hit by Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)