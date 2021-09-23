• Rihanna might be consumed with rolling out her popular lingerie line, but finishing her forthcoming album is still a priority. The multi-Grammy winner is just taking her time to "experiment." She suggests her new music will sound much different from her previous projects. "You're not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind," Rihanna said recently before the taping of her "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3" event, which will air Friday on Amazon Prime Video. It has been five years since the 33-year-old pop star released her critically acclaimed eighth album "ANTI," which included hits such as "Work," "Love on the Brain" and "Needed." Last year, Rihanna said she had started recording new music, holding "tons of writing camps." "Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear," said the singer, who has won nine Grammys in multiple categories including R&B, dance and rap. "I'm really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I'm having fun and it's going to be completely different." Rihanna hasn't announced a release date yet for her new album, but music plays a major role in her Savage X Fenty event. It returns for a third straight year. Recorded in downtown Los Angeles, it will highlight her fashion line's newest assortment of styles featuring an all-star lineup of models, actors and performers.

• Former president George W. Bush is holding a fundraiser next month with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, as the Wyoming Republican and prominent critic of former president Donald Trump faces a tough re-election battle. The event marks a rare campaign-trail appearance by Bush. Cheney is the daughter of Dick Cheney, Bush's former vice president. Trump has vowed to unseat Cheney since she voted to impeach him in January over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by a mob of Trump supporters who echoed his claims about the election while seeking to stop Congress from certifying its results and declaring Joe Biden the president-elect. Earlier this month, Trump endorsed Cheney's primary opponent, Harriet Hageman. The contest will serve as the marquee test of the former president's ability to purge his critics from the party. News of the fundraiser was first reported by Politico. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the event to The Washington Post. According to an invitation for the fundraiser, several other top Republicans in Bush's orbit are expected to attend the Oct. 18 event in Dallas. They include former Bush political adviser Karl Rove, former Bush senior adviser Karen Hughes, former White House counsel Harriet Miers, and former senator and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison.