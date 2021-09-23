Naturals inch closer to AA-Central title

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas is only one victory away from claiming its first league championship in 11 years.

The streaking Naturals have now taken the first two games in the best-of-5 Class AA-Central Championship Series after Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Wichita at Arvest Ballpark.

The teams will now travel to Wichita, Kan., for Game 3 which is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday. Ironically, the Northwest Arkansas franchise moved to Springdale from Wichita in 2008, where it was known as the Wranglers. It would also be the first title for Northwest Arkansas since current San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer led the Naturals to the then-Texas League crown in 2010.

"It was a good game for us, but we're just taking it one game at a time," first-year Northwest Arkansas Manager Scott Thorman said. "The guys came out and performed again tonight, but we still have more baseball to play."

The game remained scoreless through the first three innings, as Naturals starter Yefri Del Rosario benefited from three consecutive inning-ending double-plays.

"I thought Del Rosario did a really nice job for us early -- he had traffic the whole outing, but three huge double plays" Thorman said. "So, he relied on his defense, settled down, made pitches when he needed, and gave us a chance to win the game. Double plays are always nice, and they are a pitcher's best friend."

The Northwest Arkansas bats finally came alive in the bottom of the fourth, scratching across three runs. Guzman got things started with a single, then came around to score when Vinnie Pasquantino doubled to left field. Seuly Matias walked, before the Naturals got a two-run single by Freddy Fermin, who hit a routine infield pop-up that fell between three Wichita fielders.

The Wind Surge's lone run came in the fifth, when Del Rosario allowed a single to Aaron Whitefield and was replaced by lefty Garrett Davila. A balk was called as Davila threw his first pitch, allowing Whitefield to advance to second. He eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by D.J. Burt.

Davilia did not allow a hit in two innings of work, nor did right-hander Andres Sotillet, who pitched the seventh and eighth.

The Naturals added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth as Guzman led off with a single and advanced on Pasquantino's second double of the game. Meibrys Viloria then scored both runners with a sharp line-drive to center.

"We got here by relying on a team effort, and somebody different can come up big every day for us, one through nine," Thorman said, after the first six batters in the lineup got hits. "So, we feel very good and confident with that lineup. Game 1 it seemed like the bottom half had most of the big hits, and Game 2, it was the top half. Good pitching, good defense and timely hits. I thought we were a little hasty on the base paths, but we made them work today."

Righty Jose Cuas came in to close things in the ninth for the second night in a row.

"We are just looking to keep the momentum going at Wichita on Friday," Thorman added. "We won't change a thing with what we have been doing. We stick with the same preparation, the same work, and go out and give the same effort. It doesn't matter where we are playing, we just try to put these guys in position to perform. They've been playing well and we look to keep it going.

This is Thorman's third consecutive season in a championship series, as he managed High-A Wilmington to the Carolina League championship last season, and Class A Lexington to the South Atlantic League title in 2018.

"Winning the championship is always a thought, and that's why we play the games," he said. "But, at the same time, it's not what we focus on. We focus on the preparation and daily work to get players better. We think that players develop faster in tight, meaningful games. Everything else just kind of takes care of itself."

Class AA-Central Championship Series

(best-of-5)

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

NW Arkansas 5, Wichita 1

NW Arkansas leads series 2-0.

FRIDAY’S GAME All times Central

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.