NLR chamber names Hartwick, 32, CEO

Derrell Hartwick, the son of North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick, is the choice to be the next president and chief executive officer of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.

The younger Hartwick was selected from among more than 100 applicants from across the nation to replace John N. Owens, who announced in June that he will retire at the end of the year, according to a chamber news release.

Hartwick, 32, who most recently headed the Coeur d'Alene Regional Chamber of Commerce in Idaho, is scheduled to take on his new duties Nov. 1, heading an organization his father led for 15 years.

The younger Hartwick also held several positions with the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and before that, served as tourism manager at the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau. He has been the top executive at the Coeur d'Alene Chamber since January 2020.

He is a North Little Rock native and a University of Arkansas graduate.

The chamber, with more than 1,200 members, is the fourth-largest in the state, the release said.

-- Noel Oman

Record crop yield a winner for farmer

Neil Culp, a Phillips County farmer, has won the Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Challenge with a record 130.7 bushel-an-acre yield.

Culp planted Asgrow 45X8 on April 13 in a field in Phillips County to win this year's challenge, according to the Arkansas Soybean Association, which manages the contest, and the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board, which funds the contest through producer check-off funds.

"This is an amazing accomplishment to break the 130 [bushel] mark, especially with the difficult conditions we experienced here in Arkansas during 2021" said Jeremy Ross, a specialist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Culp and other division winners will be recognized at the annual meeting of the Arkansas Soybean Association in January.

Others who have entered the contest can still turn in their harvest reports since there is more prize money available.

The contest fields are five to seven acres and must have been planted in soybeans at least once in the previous three years.

-- Stephen Steed

Fed remarks buoy for Arkansas Index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 672.42, up 8.10.

"Equities rallied, led by the energy and financial sectors, following a statement from the Federal Reserve that 'a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted,' which eased investor concerns," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.