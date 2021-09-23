Pickin’ Time on 59 starts today

SILOAM SPRINGS — Bargain hunters will have the opportunity to peruse hundreds of yard sales as Pickin’ Time on 59 returns Thursday through Saturday.

The giant yard sale event will be held on Arkansas Highway 59 between Siloam Springs and Sulphur Springs. Each town has at least one or more sites for anyone to set up their yard sale, said Kathy Turner, volunteer organizer of the Siloam Springs portion of Pickin’ Time.

“Buyers come from Joplin, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Tulsa, Stilwell, Tahlequah, Siloam Springs and even Texas,” Turner said. “Buyers not only have discovered Pickin’ Time but are returning year after year.”

Buyers are contributing to the Siloam Springs economy by staying in Siloam Springs hotels and eating in local restaurants, Turner said.

Siloam Springs will have two large yard sales and several small yard sales along Arkansas Highway 59 from the intersection of Hwy 412 to the “Big Curve” going to Gentry, said Turner. Yard sales will also be held in Decatur, Gravette and Sulphur Springs, she said.

Anyone can have a yard sale along AR Hwy 59 with permission from the landowner, but that person or family has to provide parking off of the highway, Turner said. All advertisement for any yard sale along AR Hwy 59 is already paid for by the committee of each town, Turner said.

Items that can be sold include homemade or repurposed furniture, plants, lawn mowers, art, jewelry, cars, rocks, antiques, fruit and vegetables, local honey, pop bottles, picture frames, construction surplus, wind chimes, collectibles, lawn art, office furniture, field tractors, car parts, marbles, arrowheads, sports equipment, horse tack and cowboy boots, Turner said.

Items that cannot be sold are live animals, Turner said. Face masks are strongly encouraged for seller and buyer and all yard sales will be spread out in an effort to give room for people who just want to look, Turner said.