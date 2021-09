Prep Volleyball

Shiloh Christian 3, Gentry 0

The Lady Saints remained undefeated in 4A-Northwest Conference play with a 25-5, 25-12, 25-12 win on Tuesday evening.

Ryan Russell led Shiloh Christian (14-2-1, 9-0 4A-Northwest) with 11 kills. Laila Creighton dished out 28 assists and added three aces, while Bella Bonanno and Rylee Kallesen added four aces each. Katie Brown chipped in six digs.