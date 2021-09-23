School news: The Citadel, SNHU and more

The Citadel

Jonathan Petrovich of Centerton was among the nearly 1,100 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester at The Citadel.

The Dean's List is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, S.C., offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

MCPHS University

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University has announced that Alicia Moshtagh has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. She is a native of Fayetteville and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. She will graduate from the Boston campus in 2025.

The Dean's List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

Founded in 1823, MCPHS University is the oldest institution of higher education in the city of Boston and offers more than 100 unique baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degree programs and certificates covering a variety of health-related fields and professions.

NYITCOM

Fort Smith resident Sofia Espina was among hundreds of first-year New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine students who received their first white coats in August and began medical school training as members of NYITCOM's Class of 2025. Espina will study at the NYITCOM-Arkansas location in Jonesboro.

New York Institute of Technology offers 90 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs in more than 50 fields of study, including computer science, data and cybersecurity; biology and biomedical studies; architecture and design; engineering; health professions and medicine; IT and digital technologies; management; communications and marketing; education and counseling; and energy and sustainability on campuses in New York City, Jonesboro and Vancouver, B.C.

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President's List.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above include:

Maria Mayer of Bella Vista; Heather Johnson of Bentonville; Ashley Kelly of Fort Smith; Sarah Bare of Fort Smith; Megan Powell of Siloam Springs; Breanna Bynum of Rogers; Alexa Jordan of Huntsville; Charles French of Fort Smith; Courtney Schrock of Fayetteville.

Peter Xiong of Van Buren; Ronald Arnold of Cedarville; Tiffany Bartholomew of Fayetteville; Jacob Faught of Gentry; Brandy David of Huntsville; Shannon Penate of Gentry; Annika Gentry of Charleston; Patrick Daugherty of Van Buren; Issac Pritchett of Fayetteville; Cara Eickhoff of Bella Vista; Brett Reid of Fayetteville.

Elizabeth Reeves of Bella Vista; Caitlin Samples of Centerton; Lily Tippit of Fayetteville; Lynda Oxner of Fayetteville; Carlos Cortes of Springdale; Alicia Rodriguez of Rogers; Jared Farmer of Bentonville; Charles Whetstone of Centerton; Bradly House of Centerton; Shelton Baird of Fayetteville.

Casey Clary of Bella Vista; Tara Riggins of Van Buren; Anayeli Garcia of Rogers; Matthew Wilson of Bella Vista; Makenzee Nixon of Van Buren; Carla Aguilar-Valles of Berryville; Stuart Chaney of Bella Vista; Michael Helmick of Bentonville; Madisyn Lanoue-Sprouse of Fayetteville; Richard Ramos of Farmington; and Alexander Clarke of Elkins.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

